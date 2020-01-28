Global  

Taliban resumes attacks on Afghan forces, five policemen die

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Five Afghan policemen died in a Taliban attack on a security checkpoint near a copper mine on Tuesday, officials in the region said, a day after the insurgents decided to resume operations against local forces.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: The human cost of the Afghan war and Taliban attacks

The human cost of the Afghan war and Taliban attacks 02:45

 Al Jazeera takes a look at the human cost of the US-led invasion of Afghanistan.

