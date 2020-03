Watch VideoThe Recording Academy officially fired Deborah Dugan as president and CEO.In a letter to members Monday, the Academy said its board of trustees made the decision after "two exhaustive, costly independent investigations" into Dugan.The Academy said the investigations reviewed allegations of misconduct made

Recent related news from verified sources Recording Academy fires ousted CEO after 2 "costly" investigations Deborah Dugan called into question the integrity of the Grammy Awards nominations process and said she was sexually abused by a top lawyer for the organization.

Recording Academy fires ousted CEO, citing investigations LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Recording Academy on Monday fired Deborah Dugan, its former president who called into question the integrity of the Grammy Awards...

