Fox News analyst accidentally reveals 'Sexy Vixen Vinyl' website tab in screenshot of Super Tuesday predictions

Independent Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Searches suggest browser tab leads to website which sells vinyl lingerie set
‘Sexy Vixen Vinyl’: Fox News Analyst Roasted for Interest in Kinky Lingerie Set - Photos


RIA Nov.

Fox News’ Brit Hume Posts Screenshot Revealing Interest in ‘Sexy Vixen Vinyl’

Fox News’ Brit Hume Posts Screenshot Revealing Interest in ‘Sexy Vixen Vinyl’It would seem that Fox News' Brit Hume has accidentally given the world some insight into his personal kinks.
Mediaite


Tweets about this

AmauThomas

Amau Thomas @PolitiBunny @TwitchyTeam Looks like it's gone international Fox News analyst accidentally reveals 'Sexy Vixen Vin… https://t.co/32GOC64eZ7 1 hour ago

chuzalong

Patriot4Ethics Fox News analyst accidentally reveals 'Sexy Vixen Vinyl' website tab in screenshot of Super Tuesday p... #Topbuzz https://t.co/aly4e6fGe7 1 hour ago

Servelan

Servelan, reclaimin' my time🇺🇸 @brithume you ol' dog! Fox News analyst accidentally reveals 'Sexy Vixen Vinyl' website tab in screenshot of Super… https://t.co/zWGdHN6RYd 2 hours ago

TuckFrumpsters

TuckFrumpsters Fox News analyst accidentally reveals 'Sexy Vixen Vinyl' website tab in screenshot of Super Tuesday predictions https://t.co/kVdn7BuIeD 2 hours ago

DanEtchells

Dan Etchells The Independent: Fox News analyst accidentally reveals 'Sexy Vixen Vinyl' website tab in screenshot of Super Tuesda… https://t.co/OEXn6FsX2f 3 hours ago

IndyWorld

Indy World Fox News analyst accidentally reveals 'Sexy Vixen Vinyl' website tab in screenshot of Super Tuesday predictions https://t.co/7xRk5Pjib4 3 hours ago

NewNewsey

A World Citizen RT @Independent: Fox News analyst accidentally reveals 'Sexy Vixen Vinyl' website tab in screenshot of Super Tuesday predictions https://t.… 3 hours ago

Independent

The Independent Fox News analyst accidentally reveals 'Sexy Vixen Vinyl' website tab in screenshot of Super Tuesday predictions https://t.co/HbOLA5L3E8 4 hours ago

