Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > At Least 19 People Dead After Tornadoes Tear Through Tennessee

At Least 19 People Dead After Tornadoes Tear Through Tennessee

Newsy Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Watch VideoOfficials in Tennessee say at least 19 people are dead after two tornadoes tore through the central part of the state early Tuesday morning. 

The Associated Press reports the storms destroyed dozens of buildings in and around Nashville.

Authorities in affected areas are asking people to stay home while they...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
News video: 6 killed as tornadoes rip through Tennessee

6 killed as tornadoes rip through Tennessee

 Authorities say six people are dead after at least two tornadoes tore through Tennessee overnight.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

9 Dead in Nashville After Tornado Rips Through Area [Video]9 Dead in Nashville After Tornado Rips Through Area

9 Dead in Nashville After Tornado Rips Through Area According to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, at least nine people have been killed throughout the city and suburbs of Nashville after a..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:24Published

At Least 7 People Dead After Tornadoes Tear Through Tennessee [Video]At Least 7 People Dead After Tornadoes Tear Through Tennessee

Authorities in affected areas are asking people to stay home while they assess the damage and search for people who might be trapped under debris.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

TEMA spokesperson: Eight people dead after tornadoes rip through Nashville, Middle Tennessee

A powerful storm that spawned a tornado tore through Nashville and Middle Tennessee early Tuesday, destroying at least 40 homes and businesses.  
Delawareonline

At Least 7 People Dead After Tornadoes Tear Through Tennessee

At Least 7 People Dead After Tornadoes Tear Through TennesseeWatch VideoOfficials in Tennessee say at least seven people are dead after two tornadoes tore through the central part of the state early Tuesday...
Newsy


Tweets about this

LouiseMazziotti

Louise Mazziotti RT @seanhannity: UPDATE: At Least 19 People Dead in Tennessee After Overnight Tornado Destroys 40 Buildings https://t.co/q4dxWojITH 10 seconds ago

heavymetalnerd5

Jess RT @NPR: Officials say at least 19 people are dead after tornadoes tore through four counties in Tennessee. https://t.co/CqE0Djtxs6 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.