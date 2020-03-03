Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Tornadoes hit Tennessee, killing at least 19 people

Tornadoes hit Tennessee, killing at least 19 people

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Tornadoes hit Tennessee, killing at least 19 peopleTornadoes have ripped across Tennessee, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing at least 19 people. One of the twisters caused severe damage across downtown Nashville, destroying the stained glass in a historic church and leaving...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Deadly Tornadoes Hit Nashville

Deadly Tornadoes Hit Nashville 01:13

 At least eight people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through Nashville, Tennessee.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

More than 20 people killed by twisters in central Tennessee [Video]More than 20 people killed by twisters in central Tennessee

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

At Least 22 Killed After Tennessee Tornadoes [Video]At Least 22 Killed After Tennessee Tornadoes

Deadly tornadoes ripped through the Nashville, Tennessee, area, killing at least 22 people; Chris Conte reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tornadoes devastate Tennessee, killing at least 22 people

Tornadoes devastate Tennessee, killing at least 22 peopleTornadoes ripped across Tennessee as families slept early Tuesday (US time), shredding more than 140 buildings and burying people in piles of rubble and wrecked...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Japan TodayCBS NewsSBSReutersUSATODAY.comWorldNews

19 killed as tornadoes shred 40 buildings in Tennessee

At least 19 people have been killed after tornadoes ripped across the US state of Tennessee, shredding at least 40 buildings.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •SBSNewsyReutersUSATODAY.comWorldNews

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.