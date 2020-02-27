Global  

Turkey shoots down third plane as Syrian forces retake town

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Rebel commander says key Saraqeb city now under the full control of Syrian government forces after Russian air strikes.
Turkey shoots down third plane as Syrian forces retake town

Turkey shoots down Syrian warplane as fighting escalates

Turkey shot down a Syrian government warplane on Tuesday over northwest Syria, where fighting has intensified in recent weeks as Turkish forces have intervened...
Reuters

Syrian opposition fighters retake key town from government

BEIRUT (AP) — Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters on Thursday retook a key northwestern town in Syria that was recently captured by government forces, and...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Al Jazeera

