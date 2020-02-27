Global  

Prince William in Ireland on first senior UK royal visit since Brexit

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Britain's Prince William arrived in Dublin on Tuesday with his wife Kate, making a symbolic show of friendship with a close neighbor on the first official trip abroad by senior royals since Brexit.
