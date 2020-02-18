Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Publisher pushes back release date for John Bolton’s book

Publisher pushes back release date for John Bolton’s book

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The publisher of John Bolton’s highly anticipated memoir has pushed back the release date from March 17 to mid-May. Simon & Schuster cited the ongoing government security review of the former national security adviser’s “The Room Where It Happened.” The new date is May 12, the publisher said in a news […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

John Bolton spoke at Duke University about upcoming book [Video]John Bolton spoke at Duke University about upcoming book

Former national security adviser John Bolton spoke publicly for the first time since the impeachment trial.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:28Published

White House Still Fretting About John Bolton's Book [Video]White House Still Fretting About John Bolton's Book

John Bolton is due make his first public speech since the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump wrapped up.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rami Malek & Denzel Washington's Cop Thriller 'Little Things' Gets Release Date

Rami Malek and Denzel Washington‘s upcoming cop thriller The Little Things now has a premiere date! The 38-year-old Mr. Robot actor and the 65-year-old Fences...
Just Jared Also reported by •Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

News_8

News 8 - WROC-TV The publisher of John Bolton’s highly anticipated memoir has pushed back the release date from March 17 to mid-May. https://t.co/XTKruW3AIx 1 hour ago

ABC7Amarillo

ABC 7 Amarillo The publisher of John Bolton's highly anticipated memoir has pushed back the release date from March 17 to mid-May. https://t.co/tuBC3b7p4h 1 hour ago

NewDelhiTimes

New Delhi Times Publisher Pushes Back Release Date for John Bolton’s Book https://t.co/P955ETS5Yi 2 hours ago

WTOP

WTOP Simon & Schuster pushes back release date for John Bolton's book https://t.co/HdmDQWoe5Q 3 hours ago

WBRCnews

WBRC FOX6 News Simon & Schuster cites the ongoing government security review of the former national security adviser’s book, “The… https://t.co/3DQ9jb78oS 3 hours ago

WHSVnews

WHSVnews Simon & Schuster cites the ongoing government security review of John Bolton's book as the reason its release was p… https://t.co/o4AXIYzzv5 3 hours ago

mynbc15

NBC 15 News The publisher of John Bolton's highly anticipated memoir has pushed back the release date from March 17 to mid-May. https://t.co/rbbpauZr1F 4 hours ago

wcbs880

WCBS Newsradio 880 The publisher of John Bolton’s highly anticipated memoir has pushed back the release date from March 17 https://t.co/2tbxG6rjOr 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.