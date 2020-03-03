U.S. Supreme Court justices divided over challenge to consumer agency

Global  

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared divided over a challenge backed by President Donald Trump's administration to the structure of a federal agency assigned to protect consumers in the financial sector in a case that could undermine its independence from presidential interference.
