U.S. Supreme Court justices divided over challenge to consumer agency

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared divided over a challenge backed by President Donald Trump's administration to the structure of a federal agency assigned to protect consumers in the financial sector in a case that could undermine its independence from presidential interference.



Supreme Court Justices Divided Over Challenge to Consumer Agency U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared divided over a challenge backed by President Donald Trump's administration to the structure of a federal agency...

US Supreme Court weighs future of crisis-era consumer agency Justices appear split over scope of a president’s authority to fire head of CFPB

