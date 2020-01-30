Global  

Super Tuesday: Bloomberg says Democrat battle may go to the convention

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Super Tuesday: Bloomberg says Democrat battle may go to the conventionBillionaire Mike Bloomberg acknowledges his only path to the nomination is through a convention fight and suggested he may not win any states on Super Tuesday.Speaking to reporters at a field office in Miami, the businessman said,...
Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg To Return To North Texas Ahead Of Super Tuesday [Video]Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg To Return To North Texas Ahead Of Super Tuesday

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg announced Saturday that he will return to Tarrant County this week to campaign ahead of Super Tuesday.

Poll: Mike Bloomberg Ahead Of All But 3 Democrats In Texas [Video]Poll: Mike Bloomberg Ahead Of All But 3 Democrats In Texas

Bloomberg is focusing on Texas and 13 other Super Tuesday states because he got into the race too late to campaign in the four early states.

Bloomberg says contested convention ‘only way I can win’

MIAMI (AP) — Mike Bloomberg acknowledged Tuesday he’s aiming for what some Democrats say would be the party’s worst nightmare: A contested convention....
Seattle Times

