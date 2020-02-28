2020 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings To Be Held Via Virtual Format Due To Coronavirus
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Mrs. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and Mr. David Malpass, President of the World Bank Group, on Tuesday announced that in light of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak the upcoming 2020 IMF-World Bank Spring Meeting will be held via virtual format.
U.S. stocks tumbled nearly 3 percent on Tuesday after a surprise half percentage-point rate cut sparked fear the global economy may be headed for tougher times because of the coronavirus outbreak. Conway G. Gittens has the details.
