2020 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings To Be Held Via Virtual Format Due To Coronavirus

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Mrs. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and Mr. David Malpass, President of the World Bank Group, on Tuesday announced that in light of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak the upcoming 2020 IMF-World Bank Spring Meeting will be held via virtual format.



“Like everyone else around... 👓 View full article

