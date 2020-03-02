Global  

World’s Sandy Beaches Under Threat From Climate Change

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Half of the world’s beaches could disappear by the end of the century due to coastal erosion, according to a new study led by the JRC.

Erosion is a major problem facing sandy beaches that will worsen with the rising sea levels brought about by climate change. According to the study, published in Nature Climate Change,...
News video: Climate Change Could Erode Half Of The World's Beaches By 2100

Climate Change Could Erode Half Of The World's Beaches By 2100 00:24

 Climate change could erode half of the world's beaches by 2100.

