Former PM Chretien says Canada united, despite current blockade tensions

CTV News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Former Liberal prime minister Jean Chretien says that Canada is 'more united than ever,' despite the divisions exposed amid the cross-Canada rail blockades in solidarity with some Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs.
