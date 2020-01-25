Stars collide to become 'space snowman'

Global  

CTV News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
An image that looked like a ‘space snowman,’ released by the University of Warwick’s Astronomy and Astrophysics Group, is actually two ‘white dwarf’ stars merging, researchers said.
 Scientists say they were surprised to find what appears to be two white dwarf stars that merged into a cosmic “snowman.”

