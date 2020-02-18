DARETOBEPODKOLZIN RT @CTVVancouver: Two Canadians have been charged with allegedly smuggling methamphetamines hidden inside their luggage into Australia. htt… 16 hours ago CTV News Vancouver Two Canadians have been charged with allegedly smuggling methamphetamines hidden inside their luggage into Australi… https://t.co/Nej2iU9AeP 18 hours ago Karen P Two Canadians charged with allegedly smuggling meth into Australia https://t.co/BqCHcpMprP 20 hours ago bctaxpayer Two Canadians charged with allegedly smuggling meth into Australia Two Canadians have been charged with allegedly s… https://t.co/HNr3AhySZF 21 hours ago J.T. RT @CTVVancouver: Two Canadians have been charged for allegedly smuggling 16 kilograms of methamphetamines hidden inside their luggage into… 22 hours ago CTV News Vancouver Two Canadians have been charged for allegedly smuggling 16 kilograms of methamphetamines hidden inside their luggag… https://t.co/fNaN5ocZwW 23 hours ago 𝔻𝕚𝕤𝕔𝕝𝕠𝕤𝕦𝕣𝕖 ℕ𝕖𝕨𝕤 🔅 Two Canadians have been charged with allegedly importing about 16 kilograms of #ice into Australia by hiding the dr… https://t.co/v9TOFNDsYY 1 day ago Nine News Adelaide Two Canadians have been charged with allegedly importing about 16 kilograms of ice into Australia by hiding the dru… https://t.co/z1GQYHcHGE 1 day ago