Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > 'Wuhan shake': New greetings around the world amid coronavirus outbreak

'Wuhan shake': New greetings around the world amid coronavirus outbreak

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
A new hands-free greeting has gone viral on social media as people across the world come up with unique ways to greet each other amid the coronavirus outbreak.A video of the "Wuhan shake", named after the city in China where the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: The “Wuhan Shake” Is The New Way To Greet People Without Spreading Coronavirus

The “Wuhan Shake” Is The New Way To Greet People Without Spreading Coronavirus 00:48

 A video of three men using their feet to greet one another instead of shaking hands has gone viral as the world tries to deter the spread of the Coronavirus Covid-19. The chief medical officer in England has said probably around 1% of those who get the virus might end up dying and human contact is...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Lawmakers Going After Price Gougers [Video]Coronavirus Update: Lawmakers Going After Price Gougers

Lawmakers on Long Island are introducing legislation that targets price gougers during the coronavirus outbreak. TV 10/55's Dave Carlin reports

Credit: WLNY CBS NY     Duration: 01:57Published

Coronavirus Update: Scarsdale Closes All Schools Through March 18 [Video]Coronavirus Update: Scarsdale Closes All Schools Through March 18

The Scarsdale School District announced on Sunday night it is closing all of its schools out of precaution and to allow for extensive cleaning in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. TV 10/55's Hazel..

Credit: WLNY CBS NY     Duration: 03:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kenya: Magufuli Adopts New Greetings Style to Fight Coronavirus

[Nairobi News] Tanzania President John Magufuli has come up with a new way of greeting people as a preventive measure to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
allAfrica.com

Sierra Leone: Govt is Using Lessons From Ebola to Prepare for Coronavirus

[The Conversation Africa] The outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, started at the end of 2019 in Wuhan, China. It is spreading rapidly around the...
allAfrica.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.