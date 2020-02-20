Global  

Ford government backs down on high school class sizes, e-learning ahead of more Ont. teacher strikes

CTV News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government is backing down on its controversial class size and mandatory e-learning policies, in an attempt to break the impasse with the province’s education unions.
