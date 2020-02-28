Italy death toll jumps as global outbreak deepens: Live updates

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources What is a pandemic? A pandemic is a disease outbreak of global proportions, with potentially catastrophic consequences. Here is a look at some of the distinguishing features of international health emergencies. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33Published 3 days ago Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll rises to 17 in northern Italy As of February 27, the number of confirmed cases in Italy stood at 650, mostly centred in the country's north. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:06Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this