Super Tuesday: Biden wins Tennessee primary, polls say

Independent Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden is projected to win Tennessee, as his campaign appears poised to sweep through the American South and eastern states on Super Tuesday.
News video: Last-minute scramble on by moderate Democrats

Last-minute scramble on by moderate Democrats 01:15

 Two states are in the spotlight as voters head to polls on Super Tuesday.

Joe Biden Wins Oklahoma Primary [Video]Joe Biden Wins Oklahoma Primary

In the fight for who will represent the Democrats in the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden won the primary in Oklahoma on Super Tuesday.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 01:34Published

Analysis: Why hasn’t Joe Biden held significant public campaign events in Colorado? [Video]Analysis: Why hasn’t Joe Biden held significant public campaign events in Colorado?

As Bernie Sanders wins Colorado on Super Tuesday, an analysis on why Joe Biden hasn’t held any significant public campaign events recently in Colorado.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:34Published


Oklahoma results: Biden wins Super Tuesday state that Bernie took home in 2016, polls say

Joe Biden is projected to have won the Democratic primary in Oklahoma, a state that Bernie Sanders bagged in 2016.
Independent

Super Tuesday: Biden takes lead in race to take on Trump

Joe Biden scored a series of Super Tuesday victories in key Southern states, building on momentum that has swiftly revived his Democratic presidential campaign...
IndiaTimes

feliciasonmez

Felicia Sonmez Biden celebrates a string of early wins: ‘They don’t call it Super Tuesday for nothing’ https://t.co/ZQoT5g6lZc via @ReisThebault 3 seconds ago

geof_johns

Geoffrey Johns RT @afneil: Super Tuesday - Biden sweeps the South, helped by black vote, plus Minnesota and, surprisingly, Massachusetts. Sanders wins Col… 3 seconds ago

TheJokerMouce

TheJokerMouce RT @PandaGetsHangry: Come on!!! We all know that #Biden has been craving this President candidacy since 2016😂🤷‍♂️😂 @BernieSanders give up a… 5 seconds ago

LaurenGeno

Lauren Genovese RT @Independent: Bernie Sanders wins California, projections say #SuperTuesdayResults https://t.co/HWa7jCCf8w 5 seconds ago

Williams_TR9

Tim Williams Sanders wins top prize, California; Biden surges nationwide #Topbuzz https://t.co/XzkbaGcYH5 7 seconds ago

Partofthat13

Partofthat1/3FREEALEXJONES DEMS=COMMUNISTS 🥳🥳🥳🥳 Super Tuesday: Biden Wins VA, NC, AL, OK, TN, MN, AR, MA; Bernie Wins CA, VT, CO, UT; Bloomberg Wins American… https://t.co/An3QRd6fbb 7 seconds ago

RLFARROW777

Randy Farrow RT @dodgysin1: Poor little Mike, all those millions spent for nothing 😂 BREAKING NEWS: Mike Bloomberg's campaign holds crisis talks on sta… 7 seconds ago

bebesee3

BEBESEE3 RT @kron4news: #BREAKING: Bernie Sanders has won California’s Democratic presidential primary, seizing victory in Super Tuesday’s biggest p… 11 seconds ago

