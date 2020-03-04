Global  

Super Tuesday: Joe Biden projected to win three Southern states, Bernie Sanders takes Vermont

SBS Wednesday, 4 March 2020
Joe Biden is projected to win in three large Southern states on Super Tuesday.
News video: Bernie Sanders Pulls Ahead Of Joe Biden In Texas

Bernie Sanders Pulls Ahead Of Joe Biden In Texas 00:32

 With 4% of the vote in Senator Bernie Sanders has pulled ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden in Texas' 2020 Presidential Primary.

Resurgent Biden projected to win Virginia, Sanders takes Vermont on Super Tuesday

Joe Biden was projected to take Virginia and front-runner Bernie Sanders was declared the winner in his home state of Vermont as polls closed in those two states...
Reuters

Super Tuesday exit polls project Joe Biden to win three Southern states

Super Tuesday exit polls project Joe Biden to win three Southern statesBernie Sanders was projected to win his home state of Vermont ;
Jerusalem Post


