At Least 25 People Dead After Tornadoes Tear Through Tennessee

Wednesday, 4 March 2020
At Least 25 People Dead After Tornadoes Tear Through Tennessee

Officials in Tennessee say at least 25 people are dead after multiple tornadoes tore through Nashville and other central parts of the state early Tuesday morning. Some people are still unaccounted for.

The storms left behind scattered remnants of what used to be in four different counties. Roofs were ripped off,...
At Least 7 People Dead After Tornadoes Tear Through Tennessee

At Least 7 People Dead After Tornadoes Tear Through Tennessee 00:52

 Authorities in affected areas are asking people to stay home while they assess the damage and search for people who might be trapped under debris.

At Least 22 Killed After Tennessee Tornadoes

Deadly tornadoes ripped through the Nashville, Tennessee, area, killing at least 22 people; Chris Conte reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:33Published

Deadly tornadoes tear through Tennessee

At least 22 people were killed on Tuesday when a series of powerful tornadoes ripped through Nashville and other parts of Tennessee, flattening buildings and leaving tens of thousands of people without..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published


At Least 7 People Dead After Tornadoes Tear Through Tennessee

Officials in Tennessee say at least seven people are dead after two tornadoes tore through the central part of the state early Tuesday...
Newsy Also reported by •Reuters

Tornadoes devastate Tennessee, killing at least 22 people

Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee as families slept early Tuesday (US time), shredding more than 140 buildings and burying people in piles of rubble and wrecked...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Japan TodayReuters

producerdeb

Debbie Durkin, Producer RT @FOXNashville: TENNESSEE TORNADO UNACCOUNTED FOR - FLOOD YOUR FEEDS: Make sure friends and family see this! Here are the names of 77 pe… 18 seconds ago

icare4america16

⚾ Mike M ❌ RT @seanhannity: UPDATE: At Least 19 People Dead in Tennessee After Overnight Tornado Destroys 40 Buildings https://t.co/q4dxWojITH 2 minutes ago

