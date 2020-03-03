At Least 25 People Dead After Tornadoes Tear Through Tennessee

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoOfficials in Tennessee say at least 25 people are dead after multiple tornadoes tore through Nashville and other central parts of the state early Tuesday morning. Some people are still unaccounted for.



