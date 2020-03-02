U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 9

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoCoronavirus-related deaths continue to rise in the U.S., and one care facility in Washington state is connected to more than half of them.



The Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, said Tuesday it had identified three new patient deaths, two of which weren't previously linked to the ... Watch VideoCoronavirus-related deaths continue to rise in the U.S., and one care facility in Washington state is connected to more than half of them.The Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, said Tuesday it had identified three new patient deaths, two of which weren't previously linked to the coronavirus . Those two 👓 View full article

