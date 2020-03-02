Global  

U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 9

Newsy Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 9Watch VideoCoronavirus-related deaths continue to rise in the U.S., and one care facility in Washington state is connected to more than half of them.

The Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, said Tuesday it had identified three new patient deaths, two of which weren't previously linked to the coronavirus. Those two...
News video: U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 9

U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 9 01:03

 The Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, says two patient deaths that happened last week have now been linked to the coronavirus.

US coronavirus death toll rises as Chinese cases fall

US coronavirus death toll rises as Chinese cases fallWashington (AFP) March 3, 2020 The death toll from the new coronavirus in the United States climbed to six on Monday as the contagion took root in the...
Terra Daily

Top adviser to Iran's supreme leader dies of coronavirus, death toll reaches 66 in country

Iran has the highest death toll in the world after China, the epicenter of the outbreak
Haaretz


