News24.com | Biden wins Democratic primary in Arkansas - US networks

News24 Wednesday, 4 March 2020
Joe Biden has won the Democratic primary in Arkansas, US media have projected, continuing his impressive showing in the crucial Super Tuesday contests to pick a challenger to take on President Donald Trump.
