Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > California results: Bernie Sanders wins biggest Super Tuesday prize, projections say

California results: Bernie Sanders wins biggest Super Tuesday prize, projections say

Independent Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders has won California, giving the candidate a piece of the largest share of Super Tuesday delegates to help him secure the Democratic presidential nomination, according to early projections.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Bernie Sanders speaks in Vermont after winning Colorado

Bernie Sanders speaks in Vermont after winning Colorado 08:21

 Bernie Sanders says he still believes he will win the Democratic nomination after winning Vermont, Colorado and Utah on Super Tuesday, with several races still outstanding.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Campaign 2020: On Super Tuesday, Biden Sweeps South And Texas But California Goes Toward Sanders [Video]Campaign 2020: On Super Tuesday, Biden Sweeps South And Texas But California Goes Toward Sanders

CBS News projects Joe Biden picked up wins in Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Texas. CBS News projects Bernie Sanders wins in Colorado,..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:13Published

Biden sweeps the South, Sanders wins California [Video]Biden sweeps the South, Sanders wins California

A resurgent Joe Biden won at least eight states on Super Tuesday and Bernie Sanders was leading in the biggest race in California, setting up a one-on-one battle for the Democratic presidential..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders dominated the Super Tuesday results - live updates

Super Tuesday lived up to the hype with Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders battling all night. Michael Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren face tough path ahead.
USATODAY.com

Super Tuesday exit polls: Highlights from the race

CBS News surveys of voters leaving the polls highlight some of the key strengths of Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in the Super Tuesday primaries this week.
CBS News Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldDeutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pathikrit2sen

Pathikrit Sen Gupta RT @nytgraphics: So far, Joe Biden has won eight states and Bernie Sanders has won three. Texas, California and Maine are still uncalled. S… 5 seconds ago

Esperan93280927

Esperanza Lopez RT @politico: Bernie Sanders has won the California primary, finishing first in the biggest delegate prize in the Democratic presidential c… 54 seconds ago

sabrina68

sabrina4bernie RussianAsset #ItWasACoup RT @ShahidForChange: We’ve been working for years to deliver San Francisco & California for Bernie Sanders & our #NotMeUs movement. Our re… 2 minutes ago

FOX61News

FOX61 In the race to challenge President Trump later this year, Joe Biden won nine states but Bernie Sanders took the big… https://t.co/R9O8SMMTJE 8 minutes ago

BChumma

Bhojpuri Chumma RT @TheDailyAztec: #BREAKING: @AP calls California a win for Senator Bernie Sanders. Follow @TheDailyAztec for more updates as results com… 10 minutes ago

sabrina68

sabrina4bernie RussianAsset #ItWasACoup RT @AP_Politics: How did AP call California for Bernie Sanders before any votes had been counted? The news agency did so based on results f… 12 minutes ago

poodlelove55

Laurie Trump Strong 🇺🇸👍🏻 RT @DailyMail: Here’s the latest results from #SuperTuesday https://t.co/5oGp8GTvFG BIDEN: *Virginia *North Carolina *Alabama *Oklahoma *Te… 18 minutes ago

MalukePoka

Pk RT @businessinsider: Watch the results flow in for today's #CaliforniaPrimary, a massively critical event in the race for the Democratic no… 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.