California results: Bernie Sanders wins biggest Super Tuesday prize, projections say
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Bernie Sanders has won California, giving the candidate a piece of the largest share of Super Tuesday delegates to help him secure the Democratic presidential nomination, according to early projections.
CBS News surveys of voters leaving the polls highlight some of the key strengths of Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in the Super Tuesday primaries this week. CBS News Also reported by •New Zealand Herald •Deutsche Welle
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Pathikrit Sen Gupta RT @nytgraphics: So far, Joe Biden has won eight states and Bernie Sanders has won three. Texas, California and Maine are still uncalled. S… 5 seconds ago
Esperanza Lopez RT @politico: Bernie Sanders has won the California primary, finishing first in the biggest delegate prize in the Democratic presidential c… 54 seconds ago