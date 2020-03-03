Coronavirus oubreak: Coronavirus oubreak: World Bank announces up to USD 12 billion as emergency aid

Global  

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
As coronavirus reaches more than 60 countries, the World Bank Group has pledged to make available an initial package of up to USD 12 billion to assist countries coping with the health and economic impacts of the global outbreak.

The bank on Tuesday (local time) released a statement announcing an emergency fast track package...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom

Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom 02:17

 U.S. stocks tumbled nearly 3 percent on Tuesday after a surprise half percentage-point rate cut sparked fear the global economy may be headed for tougher times because of the coronavirus outbreak. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

