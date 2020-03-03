Global  

US may block travel to coronavirus hot spots: Trump

Khaleej Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Washington state reported more coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to nine.
Trump: U.S. may block travel to coronavirus 'hot spots'

Trump: U.S. may block travel to coronavirus 'hot spots'

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration may take further steps to address travel from the United States to areas with high rates of coronavirus, but said officials were not weighing any restrictions on domestic travel.

