Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren want a wealth tax. Wealthy Swiss say their model could work for America.

Cynthia Garcia RT @Zac_Petkanas: Maybe Bernie Sanders should drop out and endorse Elizabeth Warren. 4 seconds ago

Aly ⭐⭐⭐Pardon Flynn & Stone RT @TheLastRefuge2: Elizabeth Warren cost Bernie Sanders Minnesota, Maine and Massachusetts.... And Sanders would have bigger victories (an… 5 seconds ago

Independent US Elizabeth Warren facing calls to drop out and back Sanders after bruising Super Tuesday defeat https://t.co/fCcK9lGMDg 21 seconds ago

The Sundance Kid RT @ABC: Pledged delegates won in the Democratic primary, so far: — Joe Biden: 228 — Bernie Sanders: 213 — Pete Buttigieg (he dropped out… 30 seconds ago

Qthe2nd RT @superyayadize: A stroll down memory lane ⁦@donnabrazile⁩ Elizabeth Warren and Donna Brazile agree the 2016 primary was rigged for Hil… 32 seconds ago

UniteBlue Minnesota RT @AbouAmara: Elizabeth Warren is NOT the reason why Bernie Sanders is losing the #SuperTuesday black vote by 45% to Joe Biden. 38 seconds ago

not allison RT @a_newdeal: Elizabeth Warren failed to reach the candidate viability threshold in most of the Super Tuesday states and most of her votes… 39 seconds ago