News24.com | Transport Ministry issues correction on Centane bus tragedy death toll

News24 Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The death toll at in horrific the bus crash that took place in Centane in the Eastern Cape remains at 25, and has not risen to 29, the Ministry of Transport has announced.
