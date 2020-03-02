Global  

What If Mysterious ‘Cotton Candy’ Planets Actually Sport Rings?

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Some of the extremely low-density, “cotton candy like” exoplanets called super-puffs may actually have rings, according to new research published in The Astronomical Journal by Carnegie’s Anthony Piro and Caltech’s Shreyas Vissapragada

Super-puffs are notable for having exceptionally large radii for their...
 “Cotton Candy” planets just got even more interesting.

What if mysterious 'cotton candy' planets actually sport rings?

What if mysterious 'cotton candy' planets actually sport rings?Pasadena CA (SPX) Mar 03, 2020 Some of the extremely low-density, "cotton candy like" exoplanets called super-puffs may actually have rings, according to new...
Space Daily

