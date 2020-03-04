Kamal Abdulla: Azerbaijan Retained Common Human Values And Multiculturalism – OpEd Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

For many centuries, since antiquity, classical literature of Azerbaijan has fully reflected an atmosphere of multiculturalism and tolerance in its entire spectrum. The desire to embrace humanity as a complete assessment and as a mosaic with many jewels, a need to explore mental parallels uniting diverse ethnic nations,... 👓 View full article

