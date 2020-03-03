Global  

How to wash hands to curb spread of coronavirus: Toronto Public Health:Follow six-step approach for perfectly clean hands

TheSpec.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020
Wash your hands and do it often.
STOCKPILING SUPPLIES: Hoarding bottled water, paper products will not prevent coronavirus spread

STOCKPILING SUPPLIES: Hoarding bottled water, paper products will not prevent coronavirus spread 02:20

 Authorities and behavioral health experts say the run on bottled water and paper products at stores across the country will not stop the spread of the coronavirus and are pleading with the public to thoroughly wash hands and cover coughs and sneezes to prevent illness.

LEGO robot helps kids clean their hands

Students in Taiwan created a LEGO robot to encourage kids to wash their hands to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Credit: KHSLPublished

WEB EXTRA: LEGO Robot Helps Kids Clean Their Hands

Students in Taiwan created a LEGO robot to encourage kids to wash their hands to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:49Published


Africa: Yes, Washing Our Hands Really Can Help Curb the Spread of Coronavirus

Much of the media discussion about coronavirus revolves around diagnosis and management of suspected cases. But the first piece of...
allAfrica.com

Best ways to wash and dry your hands properly to stop spread of coronavirus

The Government has launched a renewed public information campaign urging people to wash their hands to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Hereford Times


