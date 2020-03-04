Global  

Delay Aviation Tax Because Of Coronavirus, Says Airline Boss

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
By Sam Morgan

(EurActiv) — Air France-KLM CEO Benjamin Smith said on Tuesday (3 March) that plans to levy green taxes on aviation should be postponed because of the economic impact caused by coronavirus.

The airline boss told the Airlines4Europe conference in Brussels that the industry is being hit hard by the virus,...
