Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Joe Biden Wins Big On Super Tuesday, But Sanders Takes California

Joe Biden Wins Big On Super Tuesday, But Sanders Takes California

Newsy Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden Wins Big On Super Tuesday, But Sanders Takes CaliforniaWatch VideoSuper Tuesday was a very good day for Joe Biden. 

"It's still early, but things are looking awful, awful good," Biden said.

The former vice president won at least eight states, but his top rival Bernie Sanders took home the night's biggest prize. 

The Associated Press projected Biden would win Alabama,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Joe Biden Wins Big On Super Tuesday, But Sanders Takes California

Joe Biden Wins Big On Super Tuesday, But Sanders Takes California 02:00

 As of early Wednesday morning, Joe Biden won nine states and Bernie Sanders won four. Maine was too close to call.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Has A Truly Super Tuesday [Video]Joe Biden Has A Truly Super Tuesday

The former vice president won nine states on Super Tuesday, launching himself into the lead, but California Is leaning toward Sen. Bernie Sanders. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:14Published

Biden's Political Comeback [Video]Biden's Political Comeback

Nothing about the former vice president's electoral history, hitherto lackluster campaign and the dynamics of this presidential race suggested his Super Tuesday rampage. The former vice president's..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stocks climb after Joe Biden wins big on Super Tuesday, but analysts warn the rate-cut selloff is a huge red flag

Stocks climb after Joe Biden wins big on Super Tuesday, but analysts warn the rate-cut selloff is a huge red flag** · *Stocks jumped on Wednesday after former Vice-President Joe Biden won big on Super Tuesday.* · *Investors also bet that the Federal Reserve's surprise...
Business Insider

Biden has strong Super Tuesday showing, Sanders captures biggest prize of California

A resurgent Joe Biden rode a wave of momentum to win at least eight large states on Super Tuesday, but Bernie Sanders won the biggest prize of California to set...
Reuters


Tweets about this

beccaghennes

Rebecca Hennes Super Tuesday 2020: Biden wins Texas, 8 other states https://t.co/cjxxbqcVFa via @houstonchron 3 seconds ago

FXDIRK

Dirk Friczewsky RT @MSN_Money: Dow set to jump 600 points as Biden scores big wins on Super Tuesday https://t.co/RiS2bkhtH8 3 seconds ago

CBCMorningLive

CBC Morning Live Joe Biden wins big on Super Tuesday. @KeithBoag joins @cbchh to talk about the results of the democratic primaries.… https://t.co/tOfo7lZPqp 7 seconds ago

dreamersoften

EmmaJean RT @Amy_Siskind: Hey @realDonaldTrump - we finally found a way to get your precious stock market to trade back up: Joe Biden replacing you… 8 seconds ago

boandsunny

boandsunny Biden wins at least nine states, takes delegate lead in a strong Super Tuesday performance https://t.co/mq6iqg06ta 9 seconds ago

Numbr1critic

Valerie RT @thehill: Biden wins Texas, capping off major Super Tuesday victories https://t.co/cmct7ujznI https://t.co/Rak1EVxkKk 12 seconds ago

zebra78610

Zebra78610 RT @RealBasedMAGA: Dow set to jump more than 600 points as Biden scores big wins on Super Tuesday - CNBC So it’s not #Coronarivus its poli… 15 seconds ago

JamaalAbduRahim

Jamaal Abdul-Rahim RT @JRubinBlogger: There is also a profound tendency to ignore or discount the votes of the most important D constituency, black voters. Le… 23 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.