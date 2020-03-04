Global  

Super Tuesday: Biden wins 9 states, Sanders takes California

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The Democratic Party's once-crowded presidential field suddenly became a two-man contest.
News video: Super Tuesday: Biden wins big, Sanders takes California

Super Tuesday: Biden wins big, Sanders takes California 00:29

 With just five Democratic Party hopefuls for president left, two candidates emerged as clear frontrunners on a crucial night dubbed as “Super Tuesday.”

Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden [Video]Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden The announcement from the Bloomberg camp follows his poor showing in the Super Tuesday primaries. Michael Bloomberg, via 'The Washington..

Wall Street jumps on Biden's Super Tuesday win [Video]Wall Street jumps on Biden's Super Tuesday win

Healthcare and tech stocks boosted Wall Street Wednesday after Joe Biden's surge in the Super Tuesday Democratic primaries. Fred Katayama reports.

Biden Wins 8 States, Sanders Takes California And 3 Others In Super Tuesday Contests

By Ken Bredemeier Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden has won eight states, and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders four, including the key state of California,...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •ReutersTechCrunchHaaretzWorldNewsDeutsche Welle

Super Tuesday: Biden Sweeps South, Texas, But California Goes Toward Sanders

CBS News projects he picked up wins in Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Texas. CBS News projects...
CBS 2 Also reported by •MarketWatchIndependentNew Zealand HeraldNPRDeutsche WelleBelfast TelegraphReuters

