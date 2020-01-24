Global  

Work on Fukushima plant, halted during 2016 G7 summit, to continue during Tokyo Olympics

Reuters Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Decommissioning work at Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear power station, halted during a G7 summit in Japan in 2016, will not stop during this summer's Tokyo Olympics, the plant operator said.
News video: Fukushima evacuees eye Japan's Olympics preparation

Fukushima evacuees eye Japan's Olympics preparation 01:50

 Many evacuees from towns surrounding the Fukushima nuclear power plant are chafing over the government’s efforts to showcase the town&apos;s reconstruction ahead of 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Ryan Brooks reports

Four leaks found in Japan's Fukushima Nuclear Plant [Video]Four leaks found in Japan's Fukushima Nuclear Plant

FUKUSHIMA, JAPAN — After surviving a massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdowns in 2011, Japan's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Plant is now dealing with four different leaks in its..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:19Published


