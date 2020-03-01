Reassessing The Novel Coronavirus’ Mortality Rate Is Key To Important Scientific Decision-Making – Analysis
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () By Chan Kung andYu (Tony) Pan*
As far as the ongoing novel coronavirus epidemic is concerned, ANBOUND may very well be the first think-tank organization to have classified it as a “flu-like strain”, a sentiment that seems to be garnering increasing echo as the day goes by. Just a few days ago, the World Health...
The novel coronavirus has probably been spreading undetected for about six weeks in Washington state, where the first US death was reported this weekend. A... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •CTV News •The Verge
China, where the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) first emerged and has spread to about 70 countries so far, is now worried about importing infections. On Tuesday,... Mid-Day Also reported by •Terra Daily •FactCheck.org
Tweets about this
Eurasia Review Reassessing The Novel Coronavirus’ Mortality Rate Is Key To Important Scientific Decision… https://t.co/DfHG0TerGT 26 minutes ago
Eurasia Review Reassessing The Novel Coronavirus’ Mortality Rate Is Key To Important Scientific Decision-Making – Analysis… https://t.co/LfTPkBUnxj 1 hour ago