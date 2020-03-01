Global  

In historic call, Donald Trump speaks to Taliban leader, discusses peace

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump spoke to deputy Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and discussed progress towards achieving peace in Afghanistan. The historic telephonic conversation took place a day after the Taliban ended the partial truce amidst renewed violence in the war-torn country, raising doubt over the intra-Afghan negotiations that are scheduled to begin on March 10.
Trump Wants To Immediately Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan

Trump Wants To Immediately Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan 00:32

 The U.S. and the Taliban signed an agreement aimed at ending America’s war in Afghanistan. President Donald Trump said he plans to start pulling troops out of Afghanistan immediately. He said: "Everybody's tired of war.” According to Business Insider, the war with Afghanistan is America’s...

President Trump Says He Spoke With Taliban Leader

​President Donald Trump said the two leaders agreed that &quot;we don&apos;t want violence,&quot; but that &quot;we&apos;ll see what happens&quot; with a peace deal.

Blast hits football ground in eastern Afghanistan

At least three people killed, 11 wounded in Khost province explosion as the Taliban says it is resuming operations.

Donald Trump, Taliban leader Mullah Baradar Akhund talk as prisoner feud threatens Afghan peace

The call announced on Twitter by a Taliban spokesman and then confirmed by Trump, came three days after Baradar and US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad signed an...
Afghanistan- 'Relationship with Mullah is very good', says Trump after speaking with Taliban leader

(MENAFN - Khaama Press) The U.S. President Donald Trump has said he has a very good relation with the Mullah, emphasizing that both the United Stat...
