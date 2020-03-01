In historic call, Donald Trump speaks to Taliban leader, discusses peace

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

US President Donald Trump spoke to deputy Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and discussed progress towards achieving peace in Afghanistan. The historic telephonic conversation took place a day after the Taliban ended the partial truce amidst renewed violence in the war-torn country, raising doubt over the intra-Afghan negotiations that are scheduled to begin on March 10.


