In historic call, Donald Trump speaks to Taliban leader, discusses peace
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () US President Donald Trump spoke to deputy Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and discussed progress towards achieving peace in Afghanistan. The historic telephonic conversation took place a day after the Taliban ended the partial truce amidst renewed violence in the war-torn country, raising doubt over the intra-Afghan negotiations that are scheduled to begin on March 10.
The U.S. and the Taliban signed an agreement aimed at ending America’s war in Afghanistan. President Donald Trump said he plans to start pulling troops out of Afghanistan immediately. He said: "Everybody's tired of war.” According to Business Insider, the war with Afghanistan is America’s...