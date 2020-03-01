US strikes Taliban in first hit since peace deal

K_Conner US strikes Taliban forces, in first hit since peace deal #Taliban #TalibanTrump #Afghanistan https://t.co/8rswLXzgJB via @USATODAY 7 minutes ago WonkPorn US Strikes Taliban Forces in First Hit Since Peace Deal https://t.co/MOKzFECeeU https://t.co/N6K4OITKaO 14 minutes ago Shan US strikes Taliban forces, in first hit since peace deal https://t.co/1hF0TFt65e 15 minutes ago WJBF The U.S. military says it has conducted an airstrike against Taliban forces in southern Afghanistan, only days afte… https://t.co/264s1SIPv3 19 minutes ago AmericanMade RT @PittsburghPG: US strikes Taliban forces, in first hit since peace deal https://t.co/95vqeEWZMo 19 minutes ago Shawn Cabbagestalk US strikes Taliban forces, in first hit since peace deal https://t.co/4K6K4uzraV 26 minutes ago Eye Of The Tyger US strikes Taliban forces, in first hit since peace deal - ABC News - https://t.co/dTpU0Y9ISh via @ABC 27 minutes ago Washington stories US strikes Taliban forces, in first hit since peace deal via @usatoday https://t.co/cEY4Uq0rFY 28 minutes ago