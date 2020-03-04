23 Election Memes to Keep You Going on Super Tuesday



Recent related videos from verified sources Warren meeting with team to assess path forward Sen. Elizabeth Warren is meeting with her team after a disappointing Super Tuesday to assess her path forward. Credit: WCVB Duration: 00:53Published now Uh Uh, Boomer? Biden's Attitude Towards Millennials Could Cost Him Dearly Former vice president Joe Biden absolutely crushed Super Tuesday. But according to Business Insider, Biden has struggled to attract millennial voters, previously saying he has "no empathy" for them... Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:43Published 37 minutes ago You Might Like

Tweets about this shramana @DavidAgStone Your memes keep us going and resolute through the entire election process 1 day ago