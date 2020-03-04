Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > 23 Election Memes to Keep You Going on Super Tuesday

23 Election Memes to Keep You Going on Super Tuesday

eBaums World Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
23 Election Memes to Keep You Going on Super TuesdayTake a break with these funny memes as you wait for the results to roll in.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Warren meeting with team to assess path forward [Video]Warren meeting with team to assess path forward

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is meeting with her team after a disappointing Super Tuesday to assess her path forward.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:53Published

Uh Uh, Boomer? Biden's Attitude Towards Millennials Could Cost Him Dearly [Video]Uh Uh, Boomer? Biden's Attitude Towards Millennials Could Cost Him Dearly

Former vice president Joe Biden absolutely crushed Super Tuesday. But according to Business Insider, Biden has struggled to attract millennial voters, previously saying he has "no empathy" for them...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:43Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

T_Shramana

shramana @DavidAgStone Your memes keep us going and resolute through the entire election process 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.