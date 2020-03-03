Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Bank of Canada to make call on key interest rate with experts forecasting a cut

Bank of Canada to make call on key interest rate with experts forecasting a cut

CTV News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The Bank of Canada will announce this morning its trend-setting interest rate amid economic concerns stemming from the novel coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Feds Cut Interest Rate by Half a Percentage Point on Coronavirus Fears

Feds Cut Interest Rate by Half a Percentage Point on Coronavirus Fears 01:15

 Feds Cut Interest Rate by Half a Percentage Point on Coronavirus Fears Announced on Tuesday, the cut is the largest since 2008, just prior to the Great Recession. In approving the unusual cut, Fed leaders cited the onset of the coronavirus. Fed Statement, via 'The Washington Post' The vote among...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom [Video]Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom

U.S. stocks tumbled nearly 3 percent on Tuesday after a surprise half percentage-point rate cut sparked fear the global economy may be headed for tougher times because of the coronavirus outbreak...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:17Published

'Irresponsible' to cut US interest rates during trading [Video]'Irresponsible' to cut US interest rates during trading

The US central bank has slashed interest rates in response to mounting concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australia Lowers Rate To Combat Risks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Australia's central bank lowered its key interest rate by a quarter-point to a new record low, on Tuesday, as risks to the economy from global coronavirus...
RTTNews Also reported by •Reuters IndiaNew Zealand HeraldSeattlePI.comCBS 2

Malaysia's central bank cuts key rate to 2.50% as expected

Malaysia's central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.50% on Tuesday, its lowest in 10 years, to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus...
Reuters India Also reported by •RTTNewsNew Zealand HeraldSeattlePI.com

Tweets about this

chrisloizou

Chris 'C.LO' Loizou RT @TorontoStar: #Breaking: Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate target to 1.25 per cent https://t.co/wimSJpPeuH 6 minutes ago

montrealhome88

montrealhome.com CP NewsAlert: Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate target to 1.25 per cent https://t.co/vKQUH8T5NJ via @torontostar 17 minutes ago

TorontoStar

Toronto Star #Breaking: Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate target to 1.25 per cent https://t.co/wimSJpPeuH 18 minutes ago

natnewswatch

National Newswatch CP NewsAlert: Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate target to 1.25 per cent | National Newswatch https://t.co/bVA2z9Hqwn 19 minutes ago

RedDeerAdvocate

Red Deer Advocate Bank of Canada to make call on key interest rate with experts forecasting a cut https://t.co/gv9T5TbBvA 57 minutes ago

rf_johns

RF Johns Bank of Canada to make call on key interest rate with experts forecasting a cut https://t.co/tleG5spaJU 1 hour ago

maazabowath

Maaz Abowath Bank of Canada to make call on interest rate shortly with most forecasters indicating rate cut. 2 hours ago

Sea6ix

EA🇩🇴 RT @CP24: Bank of Canada to make call on key interest rate with experts forecasting a cut https://t.co/J9bSstzmU4 https://t.co/WZpmSb9goG 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.