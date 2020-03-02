Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Prince William in Ireland on first senior UK royal visit since Brexit

Prince William in Ireland on first senior UK royal visit since Brexit

Reuters India Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Britain's Prince William arrived in Dublin on Tuesday with his wife Kate in a show of friendship with a neighbour on the first official trip abroad by senior royals since Brexit.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Duke of Cambridge jokes about Queen on brewery visit

Duke of Cambridge jokes about Queen on brewery visit 00:34

 The Duke of Cambridge joked about his grandmother on a visit to the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin. The Duke and Duchess are visiting the Republic of Ireland for the first time on an official visit.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince William and Kate visit Guinness brewery on Ireland tour [Video]Prince William and Kate visit Guinness brewery on Ireland tour

Britain&apos;s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his Kate. visited Dublin&apos;s Guinness brewery on Tuesday on the first official trip abroad by senior royals since Brexit.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:15Published

Royal couple meet President, Taoiseach on first day of Irish visit [Video]Royal couple meet President, Taoiseach on first day of Irish visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge embarked on a three-day tour of Ireland in what is the first royal overseas visit since Brexit.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

See Prince William and Kate Middleton's Best Moments From Their Royal Trip to Ireland

It's another trip to remember for Prince William and Kate Middleton. As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continue their trip to Ireland, the royal couple is...
E! Online Also reported by •USATODAY.comJust JaredJapan TodayLainey GossipBBC NewsBelfast Telegraph

Here's When Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Reuniting with Prince William & Duchess Kate Middleton

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Canada from the UK to step away as senior members of the royals, royal fans have been wondering if and when...
Just Jared Also reported by •USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Prince William in Ireland on first senior UK royal visit since Brexit https://t.co/TtQjoBCQZb 17 minutes ago

wpadell

cannonadda RT @InStyle: Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in head-to-toe green today for her first day in Ireland with Prince William!… 25 minutes ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana Prince William in Ireland on first senior UK royal visit since Brexit https://t.co/v57G6cMArW https://t.co/AgpP7aqe5w 29 minutes ago

JuliaWi81922531

😈ℭγκɑ ℿ℘ɑɞσɕλɑɞϰɑᴙ😈 Prince William in Ireland on first senior UK royal visit since Brexit https://t.co/ZMb09JQxPr https://t.co/PSzJa4Af8T 32 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: Here's what Prince William and Kate Middleton got up to on the first day of their three-day tour of Ireland #RoyalVisitIrelan… 39 minutes ago

TheToadours

The Toadours During William and Kates trip to Dublin the presidents wife Sabine made a joke about their turbulent year. Thats pu… https://t.co/H2DxjLnQMt 53 minutes ago

Lewisno1fan

Amy Wyatt 🇷🇺 ❄️ 🌹🇰🇵 🇨🇺 🇵🇸 RT @Daily_Express: Kate Middleton ‘emotional’ while Prince William ‘unengaged’ on first day of Ireland tour #royal #RoyalVisitIreland https… 1 hour ago

mei_ela

Connie RT @theroyaleditor: A good night stout! Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive for evening engagement at the Guinness Storehouse in Dubli… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.