Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > 'I'm overwhelmed with emotion': Japanese town closed for nine years reopens to residents

'I'm overwhelmed with emotion': Japanese town closed for nine years reopens to residents

Independent Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Futaba officials hope people will return but worry over radiation may prove hindrance
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Being In A 'Thruple' Makes Us Better Parents | LOVE DON'T JUDGE [Video]Being In A 'Thruple' Makes Us Better Parents | LOVE DON'T JUDGE

A ‘POLYAMOROUS triad’ say that when it comes to raising kids, three heads are better than two. Leo Barillas, 35, Mary Barillas, 31, and Kimberlee Slagle, 29, live together as a ‘thruple’ in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 07:38Published

Couple volunteers at ArtiGras for 30th year [Video]Couple volunteers at ArtiGras for 30th year

Today, the rain did not keep people away from this year&apos;s two-day ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival in Abacoa Town Center. WPTV&apos;s entertainment reporter, T.A. Walker filed this report in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.