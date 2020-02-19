Crazy Lady Tries Stealing Other People's Drinks Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Honestly lady, I'm pretty sure you've had more than enough to drink already. Honestly lady, I'm pretty sure you've had more than enough to drink already. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources The Great Outdoors The videos in this compilation will sure tell you that it's never a boring day in the great outdoors. These outdoors people can't stop swinging into lakes, sliding down a flight of stairs in a canoe,.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 03:29Published 2 weeks ago 'Snake God' Wrestles 20ft Pythons | BEAST BUDDIES THIS avid YouTuber and reptile zoo owner wrestles with pythons as big as 20ft. Jay Brewer has interacted with snakes since he was a young boy. Jay told Barcroft TV: “All this started from a childhood.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 09:11Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this