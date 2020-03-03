Italy may close schools all over country due to coronavirus: government source

1 week ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Boris Johnson: UK highly likely to see growing number of coronavirus cases 01:16 Boris Johnson has said it is “highly likely” the number of coronavirus cases in the UK will rise. The Prime Minister, speaking during a press conference in 10 Downing Street, outlined the Government’s plan to “contain, delay, research, mitigate”. And he said: “Let me be absolutely clear...