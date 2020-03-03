Global  

Italy may close schools all over country due to coronavirus: government source

Reuters Wednesday, 4 March 2020
The Italian government is considering closing schools all over the country due to its coronavirus outbreak, but no decision has been taken yet, a government source said on Wednesday.
News video: Boris Johnson: UK highly likely to see growing number of coronavirus cases

Boris Johnson: UK highly likely to see growing number of coronavirus cases 01:16

 Boris Johnson has said it is “highly likely” the number of coronavirus cases in the UK will rise. The Prime Minister, speaking during a press conference in 10 Downing Street, outlined the Government’s plan to “contain, delay, research, mitigate”. And he said: “Let me be absolutely clear...

The notoriously busy street lay barren after the government bans most activities around Italy’s capital. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Schools, colleges and childcare facilities in Ireland are to close for two weeks due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the country’s premier has announced. Leo Varadkar said the action had to be taken to..

Italy is to close all schools and universities from Thursday to try to contain its worsening coronavirus outbreak, a government source said, as cases continued...
Italy is to close all schools and universities from Thursday to try to contain its worsening coronavirus outbreak, a government source said, as cases continued...
