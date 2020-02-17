Global  

Kim Jong-un sister condemns 'frightened dog' South Korea in first public statement

Independent Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Comments by Kim Yo Jong are thought to be her first on public record, suggesting she has elevated politically
Recent related news from verified sources

In her 1st official statement, Kim’s sister slams S. Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In her first known official statement, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday leveled diatribes and insults...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Kim’s Sister Slams South Korea in 1st-Ever Statement, Another Sign of Chilling Ties

The leader’s sister and one his closest aides, Kim Yo-jong, called the South “idiotic” after it denounced the North’s weapons test.
NYTimes.com

