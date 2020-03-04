Global  

Sunil Joshi named selection committee chairman, Harvinder Singh added to panel

Hindu Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Joshi replaces MSK Prasad, Harvinder replaces Gagan Khoda; the existing members of the selection panel are Jatin Paranjpe, Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh
Former spinner Sunil Joshi appointed chairman of selection panel, Harvinder Singh added to panel

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that the names of Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh have been recommended by the...
Zee News

Sunil Joshi replaces MSK Prasad as chairman of BCCI’s selection committee


Indian Express

