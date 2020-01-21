Global  

Masked Israeli monitors count coronavirus votes, carefully

Reuters Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Gloved and masked, Israeli election monitors on Wednesday counted ballot papers of voters suspected of coming into contact with coronavirus.
Coronavirus scare in Israeli mall becomes election football

A coronavirus scare in an Israeli mall erupted into a political spat on Sunday, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main challenger accusing each...
Reuters

