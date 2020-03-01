News24.com | Italy to close all schools, universities over virus: news agencies



Recent related videos from verified sources Local Schools, Universities Canceling In-Person Classes Several schools in the area, including colleges, are canceling in-person classes and switching to online learning amid the spread of coronavirus, KDKA's Nicole Ford gives the latest details. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:48Published 22 hours ago Waves of students make way home after Greece shuts schools and universities to stop coronavirus spread Waves of students have been seen making their way home from Thessaloniki as Greece shuts down schools and universities to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Aristotle University of.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:00Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Moldova closes schools, universities to prevent virus spread Moldova closed all its kindergartens, schools, colleges and universities for two weeks from Wednesday in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus, state...

Reuters 2 days ago



News24.com | Italy shuts all schools, universities as coronavirus deaths climb - reports Italy is closing all schools and universities from Thursday until mid-March to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Ansa and other Italian news...

News24 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this