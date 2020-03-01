News24.com | Italy to close all schools, universities over virus: news agencies

Global  

Italy to close all schools, universities over virus: news agencies

News24 Wednesday, 4 March 2020
Italy is closing all schools and universities from Thursday until mid-March to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Ansa and other Italian news agencies cited government sources as saying.
News video: Northern Italian Schools, Universities To Remain Closed As Coronavirus Spreads

Northern Italian Schools, Universities To Remain Closed As Coronavirus Spreads 00:35

 Schools and universities in northern Italy will stay closed for a second consecutive week. According to Reuters, it's an effort to contain Europe’s worst outbreak of coronavirus. The decision by the Italian government has dashed any hopes of a quick return to normality. The death toll from the...

