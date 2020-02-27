News24.com | World Bank unveils $12 bn aid package to combat coronavirus

Global  

World Bank unveils $12 bn aid package to combat coronavirus

Wednesday, 4 March 2020
The World Bank unveiled a $12 billion aid package that will provide fast-track funds to help countries combat the coronavirus outbreak.
Meetings for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank may be scaled back or held virtually to reduce the potential spread of coronavirus.

World Bank announces up to USD 12 billion as emergency aid

As coronavirus reaches more than 60 countries, the World Bank Group has pledged to make available an initial package of up to USD 12 billion to assist countries...
World Bank Announces $12 Bln Support To Fight Coronavirus

The World Bank announced an emergency package of $12 billion to support countries grappling with the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak. The...
