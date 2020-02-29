Global  

Clashes breaking out at Greece-Turkey border as migrants continue push attempt into Europe

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Clashes broke out along the Greece-Turkey land border Wednesday morning as Greek authorities fired tear gas and stun grenades in an attempt to push back the hundreds of migrants trying to illegally cross.
News video: Migrants head to Greece as Turkey opens the doors

Migrants head to Greece as Turkey opens the doors 02:07

 Greece placed its borders on maximum security footing on Sunday after hundreds of migrants used porous crossing points to enter the country from Turkey, with thousands behind them seeking entry after Ankara relaxed curbs on their movement. Soraya Ali reports.

Tear gas used and gunshots heard at Greek border as migrants attempt to enter from Turkey [Video]Tear gas used and gunshots heard at Greek border as migrants attempt to enter from Turkey

Tear gas has been used and gunshots are heard at the Greece-Turkey border in Kastanies as migrants attempt to enter from Turkey on March 4. The footage shows several plumes of smoke rising from the..

Migrants seeking Europe wade through Evros River [Video]Migrants seeking Europe wade through Evros River

Migrants waded across the Evros River in northwestern Turkey on Wednesday as they attempted to reach the land border with Greece. View on euronews

Migrants clash with Greek police at the Turkish border

Migrants in Greece told the BBC Turkish authorities encouraged them to cross into the EU from Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan says Europe borders open as refugees gather

Turkey's Erdogan says Europe borders open as refugees gatherANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that his country's borders with Europe were open, as thousands of refugees gathered...
