Clashes breaking out at Greece-Turkey border as migrants continue push attempt into Europe
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Clashes broke out along the Greece-Turkey land border Wednesday morning as Greek authorities fired tear gas and stun grenades in an attempt to push back the hundreds of migrants trying to illegally cross.
Greece placed its borders on maximum security footing on Sunday after hundreds of migrants used porous crossing points to enter the country from Turkey, with thousands behind them seeking entry after Ankara relaxed curbs on their movement. Soraya Ali reports.
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that his country's borders with Europe were open, as thousands of refugees gathered... WorldNews Also reported by •Newsday •FOXNews.com
Tweets about this
TheGhost RT @Joe7993: Maybe they need a wall also
Clashes breaking out at Greece-Turkey border as migrants continue push attempt into Europe
https… 5 minutes ago
World News Read Most In 24 hours Clashes breaking out at Greece-Turkey border as migrants continue push attempt into Europe https://t.co/Wi9efP1Jb9 8 minutes ago
An American 🇺🇸 Maybe they need a wall also
Clashes breaking out at Greece-Turkey border as migrants continue push attempt into Eu… https://t.co/6TKNz2TmuC 10 minutes ago
Cicero You spelled ‘invade’ wrong.
Clashes breaking out at Greece-Turkey border as migrants continue push attempt into Eu… https://t.co/UeQv4ILNPf 10 minutes ago
NewExpressNews Clashes breaking out at Greece-Turkey border as migrants continue push attempt into Europe https://t.co/IRAHAXCM4A https://t.co/3pwIVhXBw7 31 minutes ago
ZAQS World News Clashes breaking out at Greece-Turkey border as migrants continue push attempt into Europe https://t.co/gymnCaCArw 40 minutes ago
dep beth ❌ Clashes breaking out at Greece-Turkey border as migrants continue push attempt into Europe
https://t.co/aMlH2XkaJ8 42 minutes ago
pmatons Clashes breaking out at Greece-Turkey border as migrants continue push attempt into Europe
https://t.co/USApROkoBd 43 minutes ago